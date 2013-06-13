BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare March-qtr consol loss narrows
* Consol net loss in March quarter last year was 876 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was INR 10.89 billion Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qvy1hZ) Further company coverage:
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7018.50 7050.00 7145.75 7228.50 Lead PB 2075.50 2085.50 2127.25 na Zinc ZN 1803.00 1840.00 1923.00 1985.50 Alumin AL 1815.85 1857.00 1953.75 2038.25 Nickel NI 13987.00 14060.00 14324.00 14562.00 Tin SN 20285.00 20350.00 20409.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1825.50 1847.50 1918.00 1933.00 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1868.00 1877.50 1983.50 2092.50
* March quarter net profit 121.4 million rupees versus profit 49.4 million rupees year ago