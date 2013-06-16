TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Mar 31 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 29/06/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.64/66 5.800/5.700 0.25 21/09/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.31/36 5.900/5.800 0.48 07.83 pct GO