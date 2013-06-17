Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- May 31.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 31 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand. 3. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,760-1,045 0,780-1,070 0,675-0,846 0,67