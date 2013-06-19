BRIEF-Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 6925.75 6960.00 7053.00 7131.50 Lead PB 2053.75 2066.00 2114.50 na Zinc ZN 1822.50 1860.00 1946.25 2007.25 Alumin AL 1783.75 1830.00 1932.50 2017.50 Nickel NI 14126.00 14200.00 14457.00 14696.00 Tin SN 20036.00 20100.00 20184.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1775.25 1810.00 1906.00 1930.00 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1871.50 1880.00 1938.00 2031.00
* India cenbank says foreign investment limits in central government bonds, state development loans for April-June to be increased by 110 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) and 60 billion rupees, respectively
Mar 31 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 22634.30 NSE 89365.00 ============= TOTAL 111999.30 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M