ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit flat, trading active
HONG KONG, April 5 (IFR) - Activity picked up in Asian credit markets on Wednesday as Hong Kong and mainland China resumed trading following a holiday break, but overall spreads stayed almost flat.
SYDNEY, Sept 12 LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7136.75 7170.00 7247.00 7306.00 Lead PB 2101.00 2125.00 2170.75 na Zinc ZN 1834.25 1875.00 1956.75 2024.75 Alumin AL 1755.25 1803.00 1934.25 2043.25 Nickel NI 13751.00 13825.00 14109.00 14375.00 Tin SN 22801.00 22800.00 22842.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1785.00 1815.00 1943.75 1943.75 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1819.00 1860.00 1946.50 2054.50
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.80% 02.80% 02.80% (Apr 3) 1000 01.50/04.50 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% -----------------------------------------
* RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 6.1812 percent versus 6.0535 percent two weeks ago