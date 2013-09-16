BRIEF-Reliance Industries says over 72 mln Jio customers sign up for Prime plan
* Reliance Industries says over 72 million Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime
LME closing prices LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7055.50 7085.00 7154.75 7213.75 Lead PB 2028.00 2053.50 2102.50 na Zinc ZN 1827.50 1867.00 1947.50 2015.50 Alumin AL 1735.50 1782.00 1909.50 2016.50 Nickel NI 13798.00 13870.00 14154.00 14424.00 Tin SN 22840.00 22875.00 22927.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1780.00 1805.00 1932.00 1932.00 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1804.00 1845.00 1926.00 2034.00
* Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors
* India cenbank says foreign investment limits in central government bonds, state development loans for April-June to be increased by 110 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) and 60 billion rupees, respectively