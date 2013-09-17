MEDIA-India's VLCC in final stage to buy WellScience Health - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7047.25 7075.00 7139.25 7187.25 Lead PB 2016.00 2042.00 2092.25 na Zinc ZN 1820.25 1860.50 1940.25 2008.25 Alumin AL 1730.75 1777.50 1906.25 2016.25 Nickel NI 13757.00 13830.00 14113.50 14383.50 Tin SN 22920.00 22945.00 22992.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1775.25 1800.00 1927.00 1927.00 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1801.00 1841.00 1921.00 2029.00
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy