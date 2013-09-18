BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 56-day variable rate reverse repo auction
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7157.25 7184.00 7249.00 7297.00 Lead PB 2044.25 2071.00 2125.00 na Zinc ZN 1830.25 1870.00 1951.00 2016.00 Alumin AL 1738.00 1785.00 1915.25 2024.25 Nickel NI 13859.00 13930.00 14211.00 14481.00 Tin SN 22955.00 22995.00 23042.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1785.50 1810.00 1937.00 1937.00 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1802.00 1840.00 1920.00 2028.00
* Announces restoration of Chamera-III power station Source text: http://bit.ly/2p7TdFD Further company coverage:
* Markets calm somewhat as US official calls strike a "one-off"