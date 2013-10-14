BRIEF-India government releases April-September government borrowing calendar
March 28 * India government releases April-September government borrowing calendar * For the full release, click: http://bit.ly/2mMtDt0 (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury)
Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7231.75 7255.00 7309.25 7341.25 Lead PB 2108.00 2131.00 2183.00 na Zinc ZN 1888.75 1928.50 2007.00 2061.00 Alumin AL 1822.75 1870.00 1978.25 2066.50 Nickel NI 13939.00 14005.00 14272.00 14520.00 Tin SN 23275.00 23325.00 23385.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1806.00 1835.00 1950.50 1950.50 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1855.00 1890.00 1967.50 2075.50
* Says to consider allotment of 43.3 million equity shares at inr 2 each at a premium of inr 18 per share to non-promoters. Source text: http://bit.ly/2ncSHVu Further company coverage:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 28 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. Sentiment turned bullish as central government allowed bulk export. 2. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,770-1,116 0,000-0,000 0,729-