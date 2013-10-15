BRIEF-Tamilnadu Petroproducts non-exec chairman Vikram Kapur resigns
* Says Vikram Kapur has resigned from board as non-executive chairman and director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7216.50 7240.00 7300.25 7339.75 Lead PB 2116.75 2143.00 2195.50 na Zinc ZN 1889.25 1929.00 2007.00 2059.00 Alumin AL 1801.50 1849.00 1964.00 2057.25 Nickel NI 13943.00 14000.00 14258.00 14506.00 Tin SN 23025.00 23075.00 23130.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1800.00 1830.00 1945.00 1945.00 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1844.00 1880.00 1957.00 2065.00
* Says in Q4, new sales volume of 723,265 sq ft valued at INR 5.05 billion
Apr 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aequs Engineered Plastics Pvt