BRIEF-Mercantile Ventures says National Trust Housing Finance has become co's unit
* Says National Trust Housing Finance Limited has become co's subsidiary with effect from 31 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7221.75 7245.00 7307.25 7351.50 Lead PB 2152.50 2175.50 2228.50 na Zinc ZN 1898.00 1934.00 2012.25 2063.75 Alumin AL 1802.25 1847.00 1967.25 2062.50 Nickel NI 14146.50 14200.00 14430.00 14670.00 Tin SN 22657.00 22700.00 22760.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1790.50 1825.00 1939.50 1939.50 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1832.50 1870.00 1946.50 2054.50
* Clarifies on news item "Tata Chemicals to exit fertiliser business in India; may enter consumer segment"
NEW DELHI, April 4 India and Britain on Tuesday talked up their prospects of developing a new trading relationship, as their finance ministers met in New Delhi to prepare for the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union.