BRIEF-KEC International gets new orders worth 17.81 bln rupees
* Says KEC International Limited wins new orders worth Rs. 1,781 crore
Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7225.00 7244.00 7297.50 7334.50 Lead PB 2168.25 2190.00 2242.00 na Zinc ZN 1905.25 1940.00 2015.25 2066.75 Alumin AL 1803.50 1850.00 1968.00 2061.25 Nickel NI 14309.50 14365.00 14585.00 14820.00 Tin SN 22757.00 22800.00 22859.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1789.00 1825.00 1938.00 1938.00 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1841.00 1880.00 1955.00 2063.00
* Says KEC International Limited wins new orders worth Rs. 1,781 crore
* Says co had entered into development agreement with Umiya Builders and Developers
* Says co has loaded about 36 million tons of traffic in 2016-17, growth of 7.8 percent in 2015-16