MEDIA-India Kingfisher lenders sell Goa villa for $11.4 mln - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7286.75 7290.00 7326.50 7357.50 Lead PB 2186.50 2209.00 2253.50 na Zinc ZN 1934.50 1969.00 2048.25 2099.75 Alumin AL 1847.25 1893.00 2000.25 2092.50 Nickel NI 14689.00 14750.00 14963.00 15186.00 Tin SN 23101.00 23125.00 23178.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1824.00 1860.00 1970.50 1970.50 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1872.00 1910.00 2003.00 2111.00
Apr 7 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20969.80 NSE 64751.10 ============= TOTAL 85720.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA