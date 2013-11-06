MEDIA-India Kingfisher lenders sell Goa villa for $11.4 mln - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7112.00 7115.00 7157.00 7195.00 Lead PB 2136.50 2160.00 2209.00 na Zinc ZN 1876.25 1913.00 1999.00 2054.00 Alumin AL 1775.75 1822.00 1934.75 2026.25 Nickel NI 14044.00 14110.00 14343.00 14568.00 Tin SN 22827.00 22825.00 22855.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1779.00 1815.00 1923.00 1923.00 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1827.00 1865.00 1964.00 2072.00
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
Apr 7 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20969.80 NSE 64751.10 ============= TOTAL 85720.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA