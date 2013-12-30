MEDIA-India's Bhushan Steel gets S4A-ready, submits final proposal to banks - Business Standard
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7387.50 7375.00 7302.00 7243.00 Lead PB 2230.75 2255.50 2281.00 na Zinc ZN 2105.50 2086.00 2106.00 2130.75 Alumin AL 1776.75 1822.00 1934.00 2019.50 Nickel NI 14060.00 14125.00 14342.00 14562.00 Tin SN 22610.00 22600.00 22609.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1803.00 1840.00 1926.00 1926.00 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1814.00 1860.00 1985.50 2105.00
April 10 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 67 bids for 749.26 billion rupees ($11.66 billion) at its three-day reverse repo auction on Friday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees)