BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 8-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 8 day variable rate reverse repo auction
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7375.75 7360.00 7283.00 7234.00 Lead PB 2190.50 2219.00 2248.50 na Zinc ZN 2053.00 2055.00 2097.50 2127.50 Alumin AL 1754.75 1800.00 1907.50 1986.75 Nickel NI 13832.00 13900.00 14136.00 14369.00 Tin SN 22335.00 22350.00 22367.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1799.00 1835.00 1921.00 1921.00 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1849.50 1889.50 2046.00 2165.50
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14 day variable rate reverse repo auction