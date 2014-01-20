BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7359.00 7314.00 7269.00 7229.00 Lead PB 2178.75 2205.00 2243.75 na Zinc ZN 2076.00 2076.50 2104.50 2118.50 Alumin AL 1762.65 1806.50 1909.75 1986.25 Nickel NI 14497.00 14550.00 14704.00 14882.00 Tin SN 22328.00 22315.00 22325.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1790.75 1827.50 1904.25 1904.25 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1805.50 1845.00 1974.50 2092.50
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M