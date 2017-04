POLL-India cenbank may sell FRB 2024 paper at 96.00 rupees

April 21 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.32 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of nine banks and primary dealers. Five traders polled expected some of the papers to devolve at the auction. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST FRB 2024 PAPER 96.00 96.09 96.50 95.85 6.79 pct 2