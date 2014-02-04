BRIEF-Wendt India March-qtr consol profit rises
* March-quarter consol net profit 26 million rupees versus 20.5 million rupees year ago
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7082.50 7041.00 6989.00 6964.00 Lead PB 2071.50 2093.50 2114.25 na Zinc ZN 1952.75 1952.00 1984.50 2008.00 Alumin AL 1644.25 1689.00 1806.25 1880.75 Nickel NI 13796.50 13850.00 13977.00 14097.00 Tin SN 22219.00 22175.00 22149.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1755.75 1790.00 1862.25 1862.25 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1781.50 1817.50 1924.00 2021.50
* March-quarter consol net profit 26 million rupees versus 20.5 million rupees year ago
Apr 24 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------