BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 8-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 8 day variable rate reverse repo auction
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7142.50 7110.00 7045.00 7020.00 Lead PB 2102.50 2118.00 2131.75 na Zinc ZN 2023.75 2024.00 2041.25 2050.00 Alumin AL 1700.25 1742.00 1847.25 1914.50 Nickel NI 14088.50 14125.00 14192.00 14277.00 Tin SN 22601.00 22570.00 22497.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1801.00 1832.50 1902.00 1902.00 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1806.00 1835.00 1929.50 2024.00
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14 day variable rate reverse repo auction