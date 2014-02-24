BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7134.00 7077.00 7013.75 6989.25 Lead PB 2111.25 2132.00 2154.50 na Zinc ZN 2052.00 2041.00 2048.25 2050.50 Alumin AL 1718.50 1762.00 1870.25 1942.50 Nickel NI 14292.50 14330.00 14362.00 14422.00 Tin SN 23009.00 22975.00 22882.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1823.50 1855.00 1921.00 1921.00 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1845.00 1870.00 1962.00 2056.50
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M