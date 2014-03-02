Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7080.00 7010.00 6968.00 6953.25 Lead PB 2115.25 2135.00 2155.00 na Zinc ZN 2111.00 2073.00 2083.50 2082.50 Alumin AL 1711.15 1754.00 1862.00 1938.00 Nickel NI 14692.00 14720.00 14730.00 14767.00 Tin SN 23580.00 23540.00 23430.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1804.00 1835.00 1899.00 1899.00 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1840.50 1865.00 1955.50 2050.00
April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Apr 28 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 12777.00 NSE 44837.60 ============= TOTAL 57614.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M