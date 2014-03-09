BRIEF-Cyient says unit signs agreement to acquire 100% equity in Certon Software Inc
* Says a unit of co signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% equity in Certon Software Inc
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 6805.00 6782.00 6762.50 6755.00 Lead PB 2069.75 2096.50 2128.50 na Zinc ZN 2083.00 2058.00 2088.00 2106.00 Alumin AL 1723.50 1765.00 1869.75 1937.25 Nickel NI 15266.00 15295.00 15193.00 15131.00 Tin SN 22911.00 22875.00 22751.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1853.00 1885.00 1944.50 1944.50 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1845.00 1870.00 1965.75 2061.75
* V. C. Nagori ceased to be C.F.O Source text:(http://bit.ly/2kbCDD3) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Gets import alert from USFDA for its Aurangabad plant - FDA website