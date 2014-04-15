MEDIA-India's Aircel may approach RBI for payments bank licence - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 6545.00 6541.00 6541.50 6546.75 Lead PB 2085.50 2109.00 2142.75 na Zinc ZN 2031.00 2045.00 2072.25 2084.25 Alumin AL 1813.50 1852.00 1943.50 2014.50 Nickel NI 17609.00 17660.00 17637.00 17592.00 Tin SN 23452.00 23375.00 23282.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1861.00 1895.00 1938.50 1938.50 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 2058.50 2095.00 2156.00 2247.00
