BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months
Copper CU 6783.00 6765.00 6733.00 6713.25 Lead PB 2137.50 2162.00 2200.25 na Zinc ZN 2052.00 2056.00 2084.00 2094.00 Alumin AL 1814.25 1852.50 1937.50 2010.75 Nickel NI 18412.00 18445.00 18285.00 18073.00 Tin SN 23756.00 23625.00 23501.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1917.00 1950.00 1990.50 1990.50 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 2014.00 2045.00 2105.50 2196.50
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M