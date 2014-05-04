BRIEF-Crompton Greaves says Vistra ITCL raises stake in co by 10.80 pct
* Vistra ITCL (India) Ltd raises stake in co by 10.80 percent to 21.59 percent Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jqSKvA) Further company coverage:
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 6755.50 6719.00 6663.00 6632.00 Lead PB 2071.00 2091.00 2129.00 na Zinc ZN 2041.50 2040.00 2061.00 2067.00 Alumin AL 1742.50 1786.00 1885.00 1958.50 Nickel NI 18245.50 18270.00 18118.00 17837.00 Tin SN 23138.00 23095.00 22968.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1887.50 1920.00 1958.00 1958.00 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 2050.50 2077.50 2144.00 2238.00
* Says intimation of agreement to acquire 26% stake in Heptagon Technologies Private Limited
Jan 24 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0202 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 112.87 112.70 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.4167 1.4176 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 31.340 31.431 +0.29 Korean won 11