Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close- January 23
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 6923.00 6879.00 6810.00 6775.00 Lead PB 2104.75 2125.50 2160.00 na Zinc ZN 2067.00 2079.00 2100.00 2111.00 Alumin AL 1742.25 1787.00 1885.00 1957.75 Nickel NI 20885.00 20925.00 20631.00 20206.00 Tin SN 23102.00 22975.00 22755.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1887.00 1920.00 1955.00 1955.00 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 2106.00 2130.00 2196.00 2290.00
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market
Jan 23 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16768.00 NSE 54335.80 ============= TOTAL 71103.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATUR