BRIEF-Sat Industries allots 10 mln shares to promoters
* Says alloted 10 million shares to promoters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 6983.00 6925.00 6846.50 6807.00 Lead PB 2127.75 2153.00 2185.75 na Zinc ZN 2085.00 2090.00 2100.00 2101.00 Alumin AL 1732.25 1774.00 1867.50 1941.50 Nickel NI 20079.00 20100.00 19826.00 19321.00 Tin SN 23523.00 23400.00 23148.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1902.00 1935.00 1967.00 1967.00 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 2164.00 2180.00 2250.00 2344.00
* Says alloted 10 million shares to promoters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers - has started the operations of ammonia, urea and abc plants after the annual maintenance activities Source text: [Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers - has started the operations of ammonia, urea and abc plants after the annual maintenance activities] Further company coverage: