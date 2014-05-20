Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 6933.00 6885.00 6819.00 6785.50 Lead PB 2108.00 2133.50 2164.75 na Zinc ZN 2074.75 2080.00 2092.75 2094.00 Alumin AL 1728.75 1770.00 1864.00 1938.00 Nickel NI 19833.00 19855.00 19595.00 19120.00 Tin SN 23130.00 23070.00 22820.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1927.00 1960.00 1992.00 1992.00 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 2199.00 2205.00 2275.00 2369.00
April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Apr 28 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 12777.00 NSE 44837.60 ============= TOTAL 57614.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M