ADVISORY- Emerging Asia FX reports to resume on May 2
May 1 There will be no emerging Asian foreign exchange market reports on Monday as most Asian financial markets are closed to mark the Labour Day holiday.
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7021.00 6928.00 6835.00 6779.00 Lead PB 2124.75 2150.00 2184.50 na Zinc ZN 2078.00 2084.00 2114.00 2121.00 Alumin AL 1776.00 1814.50 1910.25 1983.25 Nickel NI 19596.00 19600.00 19395.00 18945.00 Tin SN 23343.00 23300.00 23130.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1969.00 2000.00 2032.00 2032.00 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 2365.00 2370.00 2438.00 2530.00
May 1 There will be no emerging Asian foreign exchange market reports on Monday as most Asian financial markets are closed to mark the Labour Day holiday.
* Frost threatens U.S. hard red wheat production * Corn firms more than 1 pct * Soybeans edges higher By Colin Packham SYDNEY, May 1 U.S. wheat futures rose more than 2 percent on Monday as frost across key growing regions stoked fears of widespread production losses, pushing prices to a six-week high. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose as much as 2.5 percent to $4.43 a bushel, the highest since March 10. Wheat was trading up 2.