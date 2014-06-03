BRIEF-Reliance Industries says co to produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks by March 2018
* Exec says by March 2018, co will produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks Further company coverage:
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 6932.50 6868.00 6826.50 6796.50 Lead PB 2114.25 2136.00 2170.50 na Zinc ZN 2095.75 2088.00 2116.75 2118.00 Alumin AL 1824.00 1846.00 1940.50 2006.50 Nickel NI 19016.00 19075.00 18999.00 18789.00 Tin SN 23300.00 23310.00 23160.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1953.50 1985.00 2013.00 2013.00 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 2329.00 2335.00 2356.00 2452.00
* Exec says by March 2018, co will produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks Further company coverage:
* Exec says all petchem expansion projects to be completed by this quarter