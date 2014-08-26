BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7074.50 7054.00 7050.00 7038.00 Lead PB 2243.75 2251.50 2276.50 na Zinc ZN 2352.00 2358.00 2373.00 2354.50 Alumin AL 2071.75 2083.00 2136.25 2186.00 Nickel NI 18864.00 18950.00 19147.00 19085.00 Tin SN 21952.00 22005.00 22020.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 2088.50 2105.00 2108.50 2108.50 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 2285.25 2317.50 2347.00 2347.00
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M