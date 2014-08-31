BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7008.50 6982.00 6969.50 6950.50 Lead PB 2237.25 2241.00 2261.75 na Zinc ZN 2359.25 2359.00 2380.00 2357.25 Alumin AL 2086.50 2096.50 2147.75 2194.25 Nickel NI 18717.00 18800.00 18997.00 18947.00 Tin SN 21817.00 21875.00 21950.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 2099.00 2115.00 2118.00 2118.00 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 2304.25 2335.00 2368.00 2368.00
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction