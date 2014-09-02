BRIEF-Lupin says Goa plant gets three 483 observations by USFDA
* Lupin clarifies on news item, "Lupin's Goa plant receives adverse FDA observations".
Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 6983.00 6968.00 6951.50 6933.50 Lead PB 2234.00 2239.00 2260.25 na Zinc ZN 2375.50 2378.00 2397.75 2376.25 Alumin AL 2089.00 2107.00 2153.25 2194.25 Nickel NI 18473.00 18550.00 18734.00 18653.00 Tin SN 21460.00 21515.00 21615.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 2114.00 2130.00 2132.50 2132.50 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 2309.75 2340.00 2372.50 2372.50
* Lupin clarifies on news item, "Lupin's Goa plant receives adverse FDA observations".
April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday: