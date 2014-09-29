BRIEF-S H Kelkar and Co acquires Fragrance Encapsulation Technology
* S H Kelkar and Company - acquisition of Fragrance Encapsulation Technology from Tanishka Fragrance Encapsulation Technologies LLP.
