BRIEF-Reliance Industries says co to produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks by March 2018
* Exec says by March 2018, co will produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks Further company coverage:
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 6777.00 6720.00 6651.00 6599.00 Lead PB 2077.25 2088.00 2115.75 na Zinc ZN 2327.75 2336.00 2357.25 2340.25 Alumin AL 1920.10 1950.00 1989.00 2025.75 Nickel NI 16602.50 16675.00 16808.00 16633.00 Tin SN 20159.00 20200.00 20303.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 2108.75 2125.00 2125.00 2125.00 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 2182.00 2210.00 2244.50 2244.50
* Exec says all petchem expansion projects to be completed by this quarter