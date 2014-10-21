UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 6716.75 6669.00 6628.25 6588.75 Lead PB 2017.75 2029.00 2060.25 na Zinc ZN 2207.50 2210.00 2229.75 2210.25 Alumin AL 1982.50 1991.00 2012.50 2038.50 Nickel NI 15230.00 15300.00 15468.50 15394.50 Tin SN 19410.00 19450.00 19529.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 2089.00 2095.00 2095.00 2095.00 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 2145.00 2185.00 2219.00 2219.00
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)