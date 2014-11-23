BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 6785.00 6725.00 6644.25 6578.25 Lead PB 2056.75 2061.00 2094.00 na Zinc ZN 2292.00 2298.00 2309.00 2296.25 Alumin AL 2064.75 2054.50 2069.25 2097.50 Nickel NI 16573.00 16625.00 16721.00 16621.00 Tin SN 20629.00 20575.00 20605.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 2020.00 2040.00 2040.00 2040.00 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 2131.00 2160.00 2203.50 2203.50
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M