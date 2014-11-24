UPDATE 1-Indian businessman Vijay Mallya arrested in London
* Pursued over unpaid loans tied to defunct Kingfisher Airlines
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 6729.50 6675.00 6603.00 6545.00 Lead PB 2053.50 2059.50 2092.00 na Zinc ZN 2285.50 2292.00 2306.00 2292.00 Alumin AL 2067.75 2046.00 2058.75 2084.00 Nickel NI 16596.50 16650.00 16744.00 16644.00 Tin SN 20439.50 20400.00 20429.50 na Aluminum Alloy AA 2022.50 2042.00 2042.00 2042.00 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 2117.00 2147.50 2190.00 2190.00
* Pursued over unpaid loans tied to defunct Kingfisher Airlines
* Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd - March quarter net profit 98.2 million rupees