PRECIOUS-Gold edges higher, all eyes on Fed

* Fed statement due at 1800 GMT * Widely expected to raise U.S. interest rates * Platinum, silver edge up (Adds comment, updates prices) By Nithin ThomasPrasad and Vijaykumar Vedala BENGALURU, June 14 Gold inched up on Wednesday as the market waited for direction from the outcome of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, with the central bank expected to hike interest rates and give indications on its monetary policy for the rest of the year. The Fed is