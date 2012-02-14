Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 8393.00 8415.00 8455.00 8415.00 Lead PB 2041.00 2074.50 2155.50 na Zinc ZN 2015.25 2032.50 2098.50 2121.50 Alumin AL 2173.75 2215.00 2343.50 2445.00 Nickel NI 20061.00 20155.00 20369.00 20424.00 Tin SN 24295.00 24350.00 24384.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 2108.75 2135.50 2196.75 2200.75 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 2214.50 2245.00 2318.50 2378.50
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0