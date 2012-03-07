BRIEF-Florence Investech says board approved scheme of arrangement
* Board approved scheme of arrangement between co, BMF Investments Ltd, J.K. Fenner (India) Ltd & Bengal & Assam Company Ltd
March 8 LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 8293.25 8295.00 8311.00 8261.00 Lead PB 2059.00 2090.00 2176.00 na Zinc ZN 1993.75 2014.50 2072.50 2079.50 Alumin AL 2165.25 2209.00 2330.25 2422.50 Nickel NI 18808.00 18900.00 19121.00 19175.00 Tin SN 22197.00 22250.00 22336.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 2135.75 2160.00 2222.25 2222.25 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 2175.25 2210.00 2295.50 2355.50
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 9) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% --------------------------