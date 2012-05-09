BRIEF-White Organic Agro says to consider setting up unit in middle east region
* Says board to consider setting up a unit / subsidiary of company in middle east region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 8165.00 8054.00 8014.00 7956.00 Lead PB 2058.75 2073.00 2110.50 na Zinc ZN 1937.50 1943.00 1970.50 1972.00 Alumin AL 2008.00 2049.00 2173.25 2279.50 Nickel NI 17136.00 17195.00 17388.00 17437.00 Tin SN 20552.25 20605.00 20740.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1932.25 1950.00 2001.75 2001.75 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 2038.00 2075.00 2153.00 2213.00
HONG KONG, June 9 (IFR) - Asian credits held steady on Friday, even though the outcome of the UK election suggests the country face a hung parliament, which may throw it into a fresh political turmoil.