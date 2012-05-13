BRIEF-State Bank of India says concluded QIP of 150 bln rupees
* Says State Bank of India has concluded QIP of INR 150 billion which was launched on 5th June 2017
Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 8103.00 8013.00 7959.00 7897.00 Lead PB 2066.25 2072.00 2108.50 na Zinc ZN 1950.25 1948.00 1978.00 1979.00 Alumin AL 2004.50 2045.00 2169.50 2275.75 Nickel NI 17158.00 17195.00 17392.00 17460.00 Tin SN 20461.25 20500.00 20673.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1933.50 1950.00 2001.50 2001.50 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 2024.75 2060.00 2137.75 2197.75
* Says State Bank of India has concluded QIP of INR 150 billion which was launched on 5th June 2017
Jun 9 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET --------