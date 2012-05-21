UPDATE 2-India's RCom says disagrees with new Moody's, Fitch ratings downgrades
* Two deals central to debt-cutting plans (Updates with RCom statement)
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7790.00 7731.00 7699.00 7663.00 Lead PB 1928.00 1941.00 1994.50 na Zinc ZN 1898.25 1905.50 1953.00 1953.25 Alumin AL 2005.25 2047.00 2163.50 2267.50 Nickel NI 17119.00 17185.00 17413.00 17550.00 Tin SN 19211.00 19250.00 19400.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1936.00 1955.00 2005.00 2005.00 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 2012.50 2050.00 2134.50 2202.50
* Two deals central to debt-cutting plans (Updates with RCom statement)
* Says Cyient announces expanded strategic relationship with United Technologies Corp