BRIEF-Eros Now announces strategic partnership with Smartron
* Says announced a strategic partnership with Smartron, a Sachin Tendulkar-backed India-based IoT startup
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7792.00 7739.00 7707.00 7673.00 Lead PB 1952.25 1965.00 2020.50 na Zinc ZN 1904.25 1912.00 1958.75 1959.00 Alumin AL 1989.00 2029.00 2143.25 2246.75 Nickel NI 16833.00 16900.00 17127.00 17264.00 Tin SN 19667.00 19705.00 19851.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1916.00 1935.00 1985.00 1985.00 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1994.00 2032.50 2118.50 2186.50
* Says announced a strategic partnership with Smartron, a Sachin Tendulkar-backed India-based IoT startup
* New Delhi has committed $500 million to Gulf of Oman project