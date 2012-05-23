UPDATE 2-India's RCom says disagrees with new Moody's, Fitch ratings downgrades
* Two deals central to debt-cutting plans (Updates with RCom statement)
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7583.00 7531.00 7499.50 7470.00 Lead PB 1916.00 1929.00 1984.00 na Zinc ZN 1868.50 1879.00 1922.50 1926.50 Alumin AL 1969.25 2009.00 2121.75 2225.25 Nickel NI 16687.00 16755.00 16983.00 17120.00 Tin SN 19490.00 19525.00 19670.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1901.00 1920.00 1970.00 1970.00 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1973.50 2012.50 2098.00 2166.00
* Two deals central to debt-cutting plans (Updates with RCom statement)
* Says Cyient announces expanded strategic relationship with United Technologies Corp