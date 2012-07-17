BRIEF-India's HDIL says co got possession notice from Central Bank of India due to technical reasons
June 8 Housing Development And Infrastructure Ltd:
Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7591.00 7595.00 7582.00 7561.00 Lead PB 1883.75 1894.00 1948.00 na Zinc ZN 1858.50 1865.00 1908.00 1937.00 Alumin AL 1876.75 1904.00 2005.50 2103.00 Nickel NI 16042.00 16100.00 16320.00 16490.00 Tin SN 18865.00 18895.00 18973.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1785.00 1805.00 1855.75 1855.75 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1862.00 1900.00 2010.00 2080.00
June 8 Housing Development And Infrastructure Ltd:
* Gold prices could see strong intraday volatility - analyst * Ex-FBI director testimony, ECB meeting set for later in the day * Gold previously slipped as written testimony from ex-FBI director showed a few surprises (Updates prices, adds quote) By Vijaykumar Vedala and Koustav Samanta BENGALURU, June 8 Gold held steady on Thursday as investors awaited cues on market direction amid a number of geopolitical events later in the day that could boost the safe-haven