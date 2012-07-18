BRIEF-Bank of India cuts 3-month MCLR by 10 BPS from June 7
* Cuts 3-month MCLR by 10 BPS from June 7; retains overnight and one-month MCLR Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sezLvU) Further company coverage:
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7637.25 7637.00 7620.50 7595.50 Lead PB 1901.00 1910.00 1962.75 na Zinc ZN 1861.75 1868.00 1911.50 1939.50 Alumin AL 1882.50 1909.00 2010.00 2108.00 Nickel NI 16046.00 16100.00 16319.00 16489.00 Tin SN 18769.00 18800.00 18878.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1772.50 1792.50 1843.00 1843.00 Alloy-NSAAC NA 1872.00 1910.00 2019.75 2089.75
* Cuts 3-month MCLR by 10 BPS from June 7; retains overnight and one-month MCLR Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sezLvU) Further company coverage:
* Asian currencies fall on risk aversion * Won is the worst performer on weak equities * Indian rupee flat ahead of policy rate decision (Adds text, updates prices) By Patturaja Murugaboopathy June 7 Most Asian currencies edged lower ahead of a series of economic and political events on Thursday, as investors braced for the possibility of extreme moves in the market. Three key events -- UK elections, a European Central Bank policy meeting and testimony by