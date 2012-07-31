BRIEF-Cyient says unit qualifies as approved product supplier to UTC Aerospace Systems
* Says Cyient announces expanded strategic relationship with United Technologies Corp
MELBOURNE, Aug 1 LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7551.50 7560.00 7576.00 7567.00 Lead PB 1910.50 1920.00 1962.75 na Zinc ZN 1832.50 1842.00 1885.00 1921.75 Alumin AL 1853.25 1889.00 1988.25 2090.25 Nickel NI 15807.00 15865.00 16075.00 16245.00 Tin SN 18082.00 18100.00 18177.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1769.50 1790.00 1837.50 1837.50 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1856.00 1895.00 1999.00 2069.00
* Infosys clarifies that news reports on pricing cuts seen by IT industry being attributed to Infosys COO are incorrect